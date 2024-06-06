Pro-Khalistan slogans in Golden Temple mark Operation Bluestar anniversary

Amritsar, June 6 Carrying posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale, radicals on Thursday raised pro-Khalistan slogans in the premises of the Golden Temple here to mark the 40th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

Operation Bluestar was a military action ordered by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to flush out militants led by Bhindrawale holed up in the Golden Temple complex.

Operation Bluestar was carried out between June 1 and 8, 1984, and claimed several lives and left the shrine and complex damaged.

Supporters of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) led by its president Simranjit Singh Maan, who lost the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, were among those who carried the posters of Bhindranwale and the damaged structure of Akal Takht, raised pro-Khalistan slogans.

On several occasions, emotions ran high after seeing a glimpse of the bullet-riddled ‘saroop’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib put on display close to Akal Takht. The ‘saroop’ was ‘injured’ during Operation Bluestar.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghubir Singh read out the customary message.

Appealing to the Sikhs to be united against the anti-Sikh forces, the Jathedar mentioned how Sikhs fought for their rights and against atrocities by the rulers of the Mughal era and Operation Bluestar in the Golden Temple complex.

Keeping in view of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar, Punjab Police beefed up security across the state to ensure peaceful observance of the day.

