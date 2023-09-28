Pro-Khalistani graffiti found in north Delhi, police launch probe

New Delhi, Sep 28 The Delhi Police have registered a case under the appropriate sections of the IPC after pro-Khalistani graffiti was found on the walls beneath the Kashmiri Gate flyover, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, a video came into notice on Wednesday wherein certain visuals of defacement through graffiti were seen.

"As per the signage boards visible in the video, extensive search was launched in the area of North District, and graffiti was found on Yudhister Setu flyover while coming from Seelampur towards Kashmere Gate," said a senior police official.

"The FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the India Penal Code and Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act. A probe has been initiated in the matter," said the official.

Earlier, in August the Delhi Police Crime Branch had arrested two men from Punjab over charges of defacing walls at five Delhi Metro stations with pro-Khalistani messages.

The accused identified as Pritpal Singh a.k.a Kaka (30) and his associate Rajvinder alias Kale, who are associated with banned terror outfit SFJ, were promised USD 7,000 for the job by the SFJ handler, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The walls at the metro stations of the Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium metro stations were defaced with the slogans "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad". A government school wall in Nangloi was also defaced then. A video purportedly released by the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) displayed the vandalised metro station walls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor