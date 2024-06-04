Pro-Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh, Indira Gandhi's assassin's son win LS seats in Punjab

Chandigarh, June 4 While the Congress is on course to win over half of Punjab's 13 seats, two Independent radical candidates won after leading consistently in their constituencies since the initial stages of counting on Tuesday.

Sikh radical Amritpal Singh, head of 'Waris Punjab De' and currently locked up in an Assam jail under the National Security Act, won the Khadoor Sahib seat by 197,120 votes over his nearest rival, Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira.

While Amritpal Singh ended up with 404,4300 votes, Zira secured 207,310. Laljit Singh Bhullar of the Aam Aadmi Party was in third place with 194,836 votes. BJP's Manjit Singh Manna was fifth with 86,373 votes, behind Virsa Singh Valtoha of the Shiromani Akali Dal with 86,416

In the Faridkot (reserved) seat, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, the son of one of the assassins of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, won by 70,053 votes over his nearest rival, Karamjit Singh Anmol of the AAP. While Khalsa secured 298,062 votes, Anmol had 228,009 in his kitty. Amarjit Kaur Sahoke of the Congress was in third place with 160,357 votes.

BJP's Hans Raj Hans was fifth with 123,533 votes.

