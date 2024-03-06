Pro-Pak slogan case: K’taka BJP releases photos of accused with top Cong leaders

Bengaluru, March 6 Karnataka BJP on Wednesday posted the pictures of one of the arrested accused in the pro-Pakistan slogan case, Mohammad Shafi Nasipudi, with top Congress leaders, on social media and slammed the grand old party.

“The Congress party in India has formed a committee of anti-nationals. The members of the committee are those who raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans.

"The arrested accused Mohammad Shafi Nasipudi has contacts with Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain. He also has the capacity to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar whenever he wishes.

"They (Congress leaders) are concerned that they could not save the anti-national committee member Mohammad Nashipudi,” the BJP stated on social media handle.

The party has published photographs of the accused, Mohammad Nashipudi with CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar, AICC Media and PR in-charge Pavan Khera, KPCC Working President and MLC Saleem Ahmad and Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated in Sirsi town of Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday, "The government would not give credentials to the FSL test report by a private entity. The report given by the police department is final in connection with the pro-Pakistan slogan case. BJP has made a private FSL report in public domain and is misleading the people."

DyCM Shivakumar reacting to the continued attacks of BJP on the case, stated, “During our government the investigation has been taken up. But, the BJP did not even investigate the incident of pro-Pakistan slogan raising during its tenure.”

"Why did the BJP government then not arrest BJP workers? BJP workers had raised pro-Pakistan slogans wearing saffron shawls. There is no requirement of FSL report in that incident. We kept quiet thinking politics should not be brought into the matter. But, after seeing the games by BJP over the matter, our local MLA filed a police complaint and the matter is being investigated,” he said.

