Pro-Pakistan slogan row: LoP Ashoka releases arrested accused's photo with Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru, March 6 In a fresh development in connection with the alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in the Assembly premises in Bengaluru, the leader of opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Tuesday released photos showing one of the arrested accused with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Ashoka also accused the Congress of encouraging anti-national elements and members of the 'tukde-tukde' gang.

"In yet another testimony to the deep nexus between @INCIndia and Tukde Tukde gang, Mohammad Iltaz, the traitor who raised pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka seems to be a partner in Waynad MP @RahulGandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan'," Ashoka tweeted along with the images.

"@INCKarnataka's 'terror guarantee' will get a befitting reply from the people of Karnataka in the Lok Sabha polls," he added.

Mohammad Iltaz, who hails from Delhi, is one of the three persons arrested by the Bengaluru police probing the case.

Police sources said that he came to Bengaluru to take part in the victory celebrations of Congress' Rajya Sabha nominee Syed Naseer Hussain, during which the pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised.

