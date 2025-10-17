'Pro-people' policies will enable win in Tarn Taran bypoll, says Punjab CM

Tarn Taran, Oct 17 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said owing to the "pro-people" and "development-oriented" policies of the government, the Aam Aadmi Party would register a spectacular win in the Tarn Taran bypoll, scheduled on November 11.

Also, the security deposits of the Opposition would be forfeited, he claimed.

Addressing the gathering during the roadshow to file the nomination papers of AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu, the Chief Minister, accompanied by AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Aman Arora, said he would personally seek votes for the party candidate on the pro-people and development-oriented policies of the government.

He said the government has taken several historic initiatives due to which the people will vote for the party in the bypoll. Coming down heavily on the Opposition, the Chief Minister said these leaders "plundered the resources" for their vested "political interests".

He said while the state was facing challenges in the form of unemployment, brain drain, corruption and others, these leaders were busy "minting money illegally".

These leaders have built their own palaces and empires of business at the cost of the people and the state.

The Chief Minister said they have "sown thorns" before Punjab and its younger generations by "derailing" the progress and prosperity of the state.

He said that for the sake of their "vested interests", these "selfish" political leaders have prepared distress for the state.

CM Mann said the "hands of these leaders are drenched with this crime against the state, and history will never forgive them for backstabbing Punjab".

The Chief Minister unequivocally said that any person who has looted even a single penny of the public will be made accountable to the people.

CM Mann said he would "expose all such plunderers", and severe action would be taken against them, as per the law.

"It is the firm commitment of his government that a corrupt leader or officer, however affluent he may be, will be brought to book and made accountable for his sins," he said.

The Chief Minister also slammed the Congress and the Akali Dal for "patronising" the gangsters in the state for their "vested political interests".

He unequivocally said that these gangsters have not mushroomed after his government assumed charge of office.

The Chief Minister said the traditional political parties are "envious" of him because they are unable to "digest" that the son of a common man is governing the state effectively.

