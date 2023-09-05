Pro-quotas stir: Maratha protesters don’t budge, insist on GR

Jalna, Sep 5 Leader of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, Manoj Jarange-Patil on Tuesday remained adamant on his stance that the Maharashtra government should issue a Government Resolution (GR) on Maratha quotas before he would call off his indefinite hunger strike here.

A delegation led by ruling ally Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar and others met Jarange-Patil again and requested him to call off his fast and give a month’s time to the government for finalising the reservations in a fool-proof manner that would stand legal scrutiny.

However, Jarange-Patil refused to oblige and has vowed to continue his hunger strike even as another delegation sent by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will reach here later this afternoon.

“Our expectation is a decision and the GR. The entire state is hopeful that we will get the reservations today,” said Jarange-Patil, lying on a mattress due to increasing weakness.

Appearing to be in frail health, he warned on Monday night that if the government doesn’t announce its decision on Tuesday, then he would also stop drinking water, triggering fresh concerns.

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar is likely to visit Jarange-Patil in Antarvali-Sarati village which was the scene of a massive police crackdown including caning and tear-gassing, on the protesting crowds there on September 1.

Besieged by a huge political backlash from the Maratha community and wide condemnation from across the political spectrum, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday tendered an apology to the victims of the police clampdown being treated in local hospitals.

