'Probably yes', Sonia on attending Revanth Reddy's oath-taking ceremony

New Delhi, Dec 6 Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that she will probably visit Telangana for the oath-taking ceremony of Revanth Reddy as first Congress chief minister.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, Sonia Gandhi said, "Probably, yes."

She was asked if she will go to Telangana for the oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Revanth Reddy, who steered Congress to a massive victory in the state for the first time after its inception in 2014 met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, K.C. Venugopal at their residence.

Rahul Gandhi shared a post on X, and said, "Congratulations to Telangana’s CM Designate, Revanth Reddy. Under his leadership, the Congress government will fulfill all its guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar."

Venugopal also took to X and said, "Met the the first Congress Chief Minister-designate of Telangana, the dynamic Revanth Reddy and congratulated him for the party’s stupendous performance in the assembly elections!"

On Tuesday evening, Venugopal announced Revanth Reddy to be the Chief Minister of Telangana. He also said that the oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 7.

