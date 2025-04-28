Probe errors in MHT-CET exam paper; ensure students do not suffer: Congress

Mumbai, April 28 The Congress on Monday demanded a probe into alleged errors in the Maharashtra-level Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) paper.

The Congress’ state unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said that the Maharashtra government conducted the MHT-CET through the State Common Entrance Test Cell on April 27.

However, errors in the paper have caused concern among students and parents.

Students have complained that at the exam centre in Ahilyanagar district, 20 to 25 questions in the 50-mark mathematics paper had incorrect answer options.

He said that this was “a very serious matter” and demanded that students be awarded marks for these erroneous questions.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sapkal further stated that in the mathematics paper, among the 50 questions, 20 to 25 had incorrect answer options.

In some cases, all four given options were wrong he said and added that since students were required to attempt all questions, they were compelled to choose incorrect options.

When students complained about this at the exam centre, their grievances were ignored, he claimed.

Similar complaints have been reported from other examination centres across the state. Some centres also faced server outages, but satisfactory responses were not provided by the examination authorities.

“This examination is crucial for engineering admissions. If as many as 20 to 25 questions had incorrect options, it could cause significant harm to students. Who is responsible for this? Why should students suffer due to the negligence of the institutions or companies responsible for preparing the papers and conducting the examination? This is not merely a matter of a few questions; it concerns the future of thousands of students. The state government must take this issue seriously and take strict action against those responsible,” said Sapkal.

“Institutions that cannot properly prepare papers or organise examinations should never be entrusted with such tasks again and should be blacklisted. The state government is fully responsible for ensuring that students are not harmed under any circumstances,” he remarked.

He demanded that the government clarify its stance on this matter and take measures to ensure students are not adversely affected.

