Probe launched in Chennai after 5 popular schools receive hoax bomb threat

Chennai, Feb 8 The cybercrime wing of the Greater Chennai Police has launched a probe after five popular schools in the city received hoax bomb threat.

An anonymous person sent e-mails to five popular schools under the Greater Chennai Police limits on Thursday, claiming that bombs would detonate in their premises.

After the e-mail was received, many schools, including those that did not receive the mail, also closed early and asked parents to take their children home.

The police said in a statement, “Following the threat e-mails, our personnel from Greater Chennai City Police/Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) have been deployed to these schools for anti-sabotage checks. Action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails.”

Public are requested not to panic, the police said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor