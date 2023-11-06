Probe ordered against two govt doctors in UP

Lucknow, Nov 6 Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered a probe against two government doctors, including a surgeon posted with the Lok Bandhu Hospital (LBH) who has been absent from duty without any information.

The surgeon had taken a sabbatical three years ago to complete his Master of Chirugiae (MCh) in urology.

Upon completing the course, he wrote to the health department expressing his intention to return to duty and was assigned to LBH but failed to report for duty or provide any information about his resignation or delayed return.

Pathak, who also holds the state's health portfolio, directed principal secretary of health, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action if the LBH doctor is found guilty, which could include termination of services.

In another case, allegations were made by a woman named Rajni Kashyap, who claimed that Dr Prashant Mishra, a surgeon at UHM Hospital in Kanpur, performed surgery on her gallbladder while under the influence of drugs.

Pathak ordered an investigation into the matter and directed the additional director in the health department to lead the investigation.

