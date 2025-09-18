Probe ordered into death of Delhi zoo's African elephant

New Delhi, Sep 18 Wildlife experts from Bareilly on Thursday joined a high-level probe into the mysterious death of Delhi zoo's African elephant 'Shankar', an official of National Zoo Park said.

The 29-year-old male African elephant, showing signs of loss of appetite for a few days, collapsed suddenly in its shed around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, said the official.

An official statement said, "The post-mortem is being conducted by a team of experts from IVRI Bareilly, the health advisory committee and a representative of the Ministry for further investigation. After the post-mortem examination and taking required samples, the carcass will be disposed of following due procedure."

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said, "Shankar was a symbol of strength, wisdom and love, and many members of the zoo community were emotionally attached to him. The void left by his loss will be deeply felt by the zoo team, visitors, and the entire conservation community."

Shankar had been a valued member of the National Zoological Park family for 27 years, having arrived in November 1998 from Zimbabwe.

The African elephant was admired by visitors and cherished by the zoo staff for its gentle nature and majestic presence.

On Wednesday morning, it was observed that Shankar was consuming fewer leaves and grasses with slight loose motion, but was taking concentrates, fruits, and vegetables normally. The veterinary team of NZP provided treatment, and animal-keeping staff maintained close observation, said the statement.

At approximately 7.25 p.m. on the same day, Shankar collapsed and, despite emergency treatment, died. No sickness or abnormal behaviour was reported until Tuesday, said the statement.

The Delhi zoo, administered by the Central government's Environment Ministry, has over 1.300 animals from 130 different species.

Over 20 lakh nature lovers visit the premises spread over 176 acres every year.

