Probe ordered into FIR against dead persons in UP

Kanpur, July 25 The Commissioner of Police in Kanpur has ordered a probe into an FIR that was filed against a dead woman and a six-year-old boy.

The Commissioner reprimanded the concerned police station in-charge and instructed him to remove the names of the dead woman and the child from the FIR.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kalyanpur Vikas Kumar Pandey said: “The names of both have been removed, and further action will be taken after investigation.”

A woman had filed a case against her boyfriend and eight of his family members, including his dead aunt and minor cousin, after he allegedly refused to marry her.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a man named Karan Rajput, a resident of Rawatpur area, on the promise of marriage. "However, he later refused to marry her. When the woman confronted Rajput about the betrayal, he invited her to Kanpur's Eco Village for an agreement, where he assaulted the woman and snatched all her money and other invaluable items, including her ring," she further alleged in her complaint.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, an FIR was lodged at Kanpur's Rawatpur police station, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including section 376 (related to sexual assault), 392 (related to robbery) and others.

Later, after the matter came to the knowledge of senior officials, charges against the accused's aunt were dropped when police found that she had died several years ago.

The name of the accused's minor cousin was also dropped from the FIR after it was discovered that he was only six years old.

ACP Pandey said: "During the investigation, police found out that the names of the accused's late aunt and his six-year-old cousin are also present in the FIR following which their names were dropped from the FIR."

