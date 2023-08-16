Probe ordered into functioning of children home in Kanpur

Kanpur, Aug 16 A probe has been ordered into the functioning of the Swaroop Nagar's Government Children Home (GCH-Girl) in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after two minor girls were found missing from the home and a two-and-a-half-month-old child died.District Magistrate Visakh G. Iyer has ordered a probe in both the cases.

GCH sources said that the missing minor girls were brought here from Kanpur Dehat on July 31 and August 3.Both were sent to GCH on the orders of Juvenile Justice Board Kanpur Dehat.

According to district probation officer (DPO) Jaideep Singh, the lunch break at the shelter home takes place at 12.30 p.m.

At the time, when the girls were counted, all the girls were found present.

Following the change in duty, when the counting was done again at 1 p.m., two girls were found missing. This happened on Monday.

Subsequently, a frantic search was launched, but when the girls were not found, the higher authorities and the police were informed.

As for the death of the two-and-a-half-month-old infant, the DPO said that the child had come from Lalitpur with his mother and was unwell.

"We will get the post mortem of the child's body done. The child's mother had fed him milk in the night and he was found dead in the morning. It is being said that the child had been unwell for the past several days," he said.

As for the missing girls, the DPO further said, “The CCTV footage of the entire campus is being scanned.”

