Probe plea alleging environmental violations by DMRC, NGT to joint panel

New Delhi, Feb 24 The National Green Tribunal has asked a three-member joint panel to verify the factual position, and take remedial action, on a plea alleging violations by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's commercial complex project at Bhikaji Cama Place in the national capital.

Directing the joint committee of the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to look into the matter, the NGT bench, headed by Chairman, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel (retd), in the order passed on February 23, sought a compliance report in the matter within two months.

The plea highlighted the earlier order of the tribunal which stated that there is a need for maintaining adequate greenery and to mitigate the adverse impact of the project which needs to be monitored by the joint committee.

The survival of transplanted trees may be also monitored by the said committee, it said, adding that the committee may also evolve a plan for mitigation measures against air pollution on account of traffic and traffic congestion based on authentic and realistic data and not merely data of lockdown period.

The project proponent will be bound to follow the directions issued in this regard, it was noted in the tribunal's earlier order.

The green court noted the application which stated that the DMRC is going ahead with the project in violation of the above directions. Further, the project has been expanded to cover more than 20,000 sq meters which requires Environmental Clearance as per Environmental Impact Assessment Notification dated August 14, 2006.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation may also ensure compliance of law on the subject and directions issued, subject to their legal remedies, the bench clarified.

