Probe reveals K'taka Muslim youth killed in revenge for BJP activist's murder: Sources

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Aug 3 Investigations have revealed that the murder of 23-year-old Mohammad Fazil in Dakshina Kannada district was carried out as an act of revenge for the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettare, police sources said on Wednesday.

The police have arrested six persons, including three rowdy-sheeters in connection with Fazil's murder, which took place on July 28. The accused have confessed to the crime as revenge for the murder of Praveen, who was hacked to death on July 26.

The police had arrested Suhas Shetty (29), Mohan (26), Giridhar (23), Abhishek (21), Srinivas (23) and Dixith (21).

Police said that Suhas Shetty was a member of the Goraksha unit of Bajrang Dal. He was expelled in 2020 after allegations of murder surfaced against him. Other five persons have links with Hindutva organisations and police are gathering information on this front.

The police have so far arrested seven persons in connection with the case. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had stated that the police department had cracked the murder case of Fazil.

Police sources said that to avenge the killing of Praveen, the gang was all set to hack an individual belonging to the Muslim community on the day of Praveen's killing. The main accused Suhas Shetty planned the killing and gathered other team members.

The gang had got the list of six persons belonging to the Muslim community and later zeroed on Fazil as his personality matched that of deceased Praveen. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar had stated that there was no love, dispute or any other reason for the murder of Fazil. The accused had targeted him in revenge.

The accused would be taken into custody and further investigations will be taken up, said the police.

The Karnataka Police department has announced that a special drive would be conducted in the coastal district to tame the activity of communal forces and anti-social elements.

