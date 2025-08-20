'Problems will not be solved with all these': Muslim leaders as Uttarakhand house passes eight Bills including anti-conversion law

Dehra Dun, Aug 20 The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed eight Bills, including the much-debated anti-conversion Bill, the Uttarakhand Minority Educational Institutions Bill, 2025, and a vote-on-account of Rs 5,315 crore in a session marked by repeated adjournments, drawing sharp criticism from Muslim religious leaders.

While the Congress raised a storm over deteriorating law and order, Muslim leaders voiced concern, saying that such legislative moves would not solve the underlying problems. They emphasised the need for equal treatment of all communities and justice for every religion.

Speaking to IANS, Mufti Maulana Danish Qadri said: "We need to understand what religious conversion really is. Today, if someone converts to Hinduism, they receive respect. But if a Hindu, Sikh, or Christian wishes to embrace Islam out of free will, why should there be any problem? However, if anyone—Muslim or Hindu—is forced into conversion, then it is certainly wrong."

"Religion is a matter of individual choice. If anyone forcibly converts another, there should be equal punishment irrespective of the community. To me, this looks more like politics than principle. Accepting any religion should remain a personal decision," he added.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi was equally critical,

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has prepared a series of laws - first bringing UCC, then abolishing the Madrasa Board, followed by the Minority Educational Institutions Bill, and now the anti-conversion Bill. But the problem will not be solved with all these things. True justice will come only when every religion is treated fairly. Hindus and Muslims must be seen as equals, without dividing the public along religious lines."

He further cautioned that sowing division could have lasting consequences. "People will remember if hatred is spread and if communities are divided. It would be better if leaders took an oath to ensure fairness and harmony."

On August 14, the Uttarakhand Cabinet had approved amendments to the anti-conversion law to make it harsher, with stringent provisions like punishment up to life imprisonment and heavy fines being added to the new bill.

The Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2025 was approved in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dhami.

According to the Bill, apart from strict punishment for illegal religious conversion, provisions such as a ban on propaganda through digital media and protection of victims have been added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor