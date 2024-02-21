Process begins to strip jailed Trinamool legislator of his official positions

Kolkata, Feb 21 A process has been initiated for the removal of Trinamool Congress legislator Jiban Krishna Saha, who is currently in judicial custody because of his alleged involvement in the multi-crore cash-for-school jobs case in West Bengal, from his official post in one of the state government undertakings.

Sources in the state transport department said that at the time of his arrest by the CBI in April last year, Saha was a director in the board of West Bengal State Transport Corporation (WBSTC).

However, sources said, even almost a year after his arrest, Saha continues to hold on to the post.

The matter recently came to the notice of a transport department official, who drew the attention of state Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty.

“A process for officially removing Saha from the chair has been initiated, which will be completed soon,” a transport department official said, adding that a formal notification in this regard will be issued by the department shortly.

On February 16, Jyotipriya Mallick, another Trinamool legislator who is currently in judicial custody because of his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal, was removed from his twin ministerial berths.

Mallick’s removal came almost four months after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in October last year.

To recall, Trinamool was prompt in stripping former state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee of all his ministerial and party posts just within a week after his arrest by the ED in July 2022 in connection with the cash-for-school jobs case.

