Process of disengagement almost complete: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on India-China LAC truce

Itanagar, Oct 31 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said a broad consensus has been achieved by India and China to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“India and China have been holding talks at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve the differences in some areas along the LAC...As a result of the talks, a broad consensus was developed on the basis of equal and mutual security. The consensus includes the rights of patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. Based on this consensus, the process of disengagement is almost complete. Our efforts will be to take the matter beyond disengagement but for that, we will have to wait a little longer,” the Defence Minister said after virtually dedicating to the nation ‘Desh ka Vallabh’ statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing ‘Museum of Valour’ at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh carried out the inauguration from 4 Corps Headquarters in Assam’s Tezpur. He was supposed to visit Tawang, but could not due to bad weather.

The unveiling coincided with the festival of lights ‘Diwali’ as well as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ which is celebrated on October 31 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Minister paid glowing tributes to Sardar Patel, also known as the 'Iron Man of India', acknowledging his instrumental role in unifying over 560 princely states post-Independence, a feat that stands as a testament to his indomitable resolve and commitment to a unified India.

“This statue ‘Desh Ka Vallabh’ will inspire people, reminding them of the strength in unity and the unwavering spirit required to build a nation as diverse as ours,” he said.

The Defence Minister also paid homage to Major Bob Khathing, an extraordinary figure who made invaluable contributions to the northeast region of the country and national security.

“Major Khathing not only led the peaceful integration of Tawang into India but also established essential military and security frameworks, including the Sashastra Seema Bal, Nagaland Armed Police, and the Naga Regiment. The ‘Museum of Valour’ now stands as a tribute to his bravery and foresight, inspiring generations to come,” he said.

Singh underscored the significance of unity and harmony, and the northeast’s unique role in the nation’s identity.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring the economic and infrastructure development of the entire region.

“Holistic development of the nation is possible only when the Northeast prospers. We will create such a Northeast which is strong and prosperous not only naturally and culturally but also economically,” he added.

The Defence Minister highlighted the crucial role of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the progress of the region.

He made special mention of the Sela Tunnel linking Assam and Tawang, a project which enhances connectivity across Northeast regions.

“In the times to come, the Arunachal Frontier Highway project will play a major role in connecting the entire Northeast region, especially the border areas. This 2,000-km long highway will prove to be an important strategic and economic asset for the region as well as the entire nation,” he added.

Singh also commended the Armed Forces’ engagement in the region, from NCC initiatives and local economic support to crucial disaster relief efforts.

“Armed Forces not only provide security but also become a medium for development in that region by cooperating with the people of the border areas. This further strengthens India’s commitment to ensuring development, peace, and security in the Northeast region of India,” he said.

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein and the family of Major Bob Khathing were present at the inauguration site.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lt Gen R.C. Tewari, GOC 4 Corps Lt Gen Gambhir Singh and other senior civil and military officials joined the event virtually along with the Defence Minister.

