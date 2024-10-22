Process of redefining administrative boundaries in MP will begin from Nov: CM

Bhopal, Oct 22 The process of redefining boundaries of divisions, districts tehsils and blocks in Madhya Pradesh will start from the next month, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday.

The proposal for redefining the administrative boundaries from blocks to tehsils and from districts to divisions was made in March this year, three months after Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister has constituted an administrative unit - the 'Madhya Pradesh Administrative Unit Reorganisation Commission' to execute the entire work, which will take at least two years to complete the lengthy process.

In a fresh step in this process, chairing the cabinet on Tuesday, the Chief Minister on Tuesday informed the council of ministers that the Commission constituted for redefining the boundaries will start working from November onward.

He said the process will be carried out with suggestions from the various stakeholders, including public representatives and the citizens from particular blocks, tehsils, districts and divisions.

He said the mechanism will be set up for inviting suggestions and recommendations. Upon receiving the suggestions, the Commission will thoroughly review them and will present them before the state government.

He also made it clear that the proposals regarding the boundaries of urban areas will also be invited by the Commission.

"To ensure public convenience, the process will be widely publicised, allowing people to easily share their suggestions with the Commission," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

The exercise to restructure districts, divisions, tehsils and janpads was last carried out in the year 1982 in Madhya Pradesh.

