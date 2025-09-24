Procurement of pulses, oilseeds at over 100 centres, says Haryana Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, Sep 24 Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for the procurement of kharif pulses and oilseeds that will start at over 100 centres.

The state has fixed procurement schedules and a designated centre for each crop. 'Moong' will be procured till November 15 at 38 centres, while the procurement of 'arhar' and 'urad' will take place in December at 22 and 10 centres, respectively, groundnut procurement will run from November 1 to December 31 at seven places, 'til' (sesame) in December through 27 centres, soybean and Nigerseed between October and November at seven and two markets, respectively.

During the review, the Chief Secretary directed officials to ensure a smooth and hassle-free procurement process.

He emphasised timely procurement, along with adequate arrangements for storage facilities and availability of gunny bags at the mandis.

Principal Secretary (Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare) Pankaj Agarwal said on the production front, significant improvements have been recorded.

The area under 'moong' has expanded from 1.09 lakh acres in 2024-25 to 1.47 lakh acres in 2025-26, with yields increasing from 300 kg to 400 kg per acre.

As a result, the production is expected to rise sharply from 32,715 metric tons to 58,717 metric tonnes. 'Arhar' and 'urad' have also shown modest increases in both area and yield.

However, 'til' cultivation has doubled from 800 acres to 2,116 acres, with production likely to reach 446 metric tonnes, an official statement said.

Two days ago, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda said crops like paddy, millet, and cotton have begun arriving in the market, but the government has failed to start their procurement, which led to farmers "being compelled to sell the produce at distress prices".

He has said the paddy is being sold at Rs 300-400 per quintal below the minimum support price (MSP), while the millet is nearly Rs 600 less per quintal and cotton around Rs 2,000 less per quintal.

He said after facing the devastating floods, farmers are now being forced to endure yet another blow at the hands of the government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor