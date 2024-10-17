Prof. Chandrakirti advocates for Pali's inclusion in Eighth Schedule of Constitution

New Delhi, Oct 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a programme on Abhidhamma Day at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday. Addressing Buddhist monks, the PM spoke about his connection to Lord Buddha. He also stressed the significance of granting classical status to the Pali language.

Those who attended the event, particularly those associated with Buddhism, expressed happiness at PM Modi's presence and hailed the government’s decision to recognise Pali as a classical language. They also admired the move to digitise Buddhist teachings, commending the Prime Minister for his efforts for the nation's benefit.

Professor Chandrakirti from Samrat Ashok Subharti School of Buddhist Studies in Meerut highlighted that the government's decision to recognise Pali as a classical language is significant for Buddhists, as this is the language of the teachings of Gautam Buddha.

In a conversation with IANS on Thursday after the event, Dr. Chandrakirti spoke about plans to introduce Pali on online platforms in the near future.

He remarked that Ashwin Purnima, which is also celebrated as Abhidhamma Day, is a significant moment. With the government's recognition of Pali as a classical language, the Buddhist community is now demanding its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Another demand is to reinstate Pali in the UPSC, from which it was removed in 2011. He expressed hope that Pali would also find its place in literature in the future.

Some other Buddhist followers, who also spoke to IANS, pointed out that the Prime Minister's remarks about Pali were meaningful and accurate. They described Pali as a common language that, despite its historical roots, still holds relevance today. The uniqueness of this language lies in its ability to convey knowledge through emotions, a characteristic not found in any other literature worldwide, they said.

They laid emphasis on the fact that through Pali, a spirit of friendship and compassion can be fostered globally. When individuals follow Buddha's teachings and get rid of mental afflictions, many of today’s problems will automatically diminish, paving the way for happiness, prosperity, and peace.

Some followers underlined the general lack of awareness about Buddha among the general public, despite his widespread recognition abroad. They stated that Buddhism hasn't been fully integrated into the culture of the country. When top leadership discusses cultural integration, it has a significant impact on grassroots levels.

They admired PM Modi’s initiative, stating that recognising Pali as a classical language is crucial. It is true that very little has been done on the cultural front regarding Pali, despite academic efforts. Pali once served as the language of the common people, guiding the nation and its leaders for a long time. However, it is no longer prevalent, overshadowed by numerous other languages. Nevertheless, many languages trace their origins back to Pali.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor