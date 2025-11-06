Professional competence, preparedness & coordination key to effective policing: Odisha DGP

Bhubaneswar, Nov 6 Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Thursday said that professional competence, timely preparedness, and coordination are the key to delivering effective police services to the public.

He made these remarks while inaugurating a one-day skill enhancement workshop at the Police Bhawan here for police officers working in the Railway and Coastal Security wings of the Odisha Police.

Addressing the participating officials, the DGP urged them to utilise the knowledge and skills gained from the workshop in the field to further strengthen railway and coastal security in the state. He advised officers to continuously upgrade their professional capabilities and stay aware of emerging challenges.

Khurania noted that the workshop would significantly strengthen the operational capacity of the Railway and Coastal Security wings of the state police. “Strengthening and modernising these units is one of our main priorities. Odisha Police is giving top priority to developing human resources, adopting advanced technology, and improving work efficiency,” said DGP Khurania.

He added that the state government is committed to making the Odisha Police one of the most modern and robust police forces in the country and is extending all necessary support and assistance for the same.

Speaking to the media, Khurania said the state government has extended strong support for strengthening coastal security by allocating Rs 149.95 crore in the budget.

"We have already procured 10 drones for aerial surveillance and hired three fishing trawlers for operational use. Efforts are underway to induct fast interceptor boats this year to further strengthen maritime patrolling. As many as 140 Special Police Officers have been deployed at fish landing centres to enhance vigilance. A state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre will also be established in Bhubaneswar soon to monitor live feeds from marine vessels, drones, and sister agencies in real time," he said.

The DGP further added that the process is underway to bring 32 fishing ports and harbours under CCTV surveillance. The procurement of new patrol boats for coastal surveillance has also begun.

Sharing details about the workshop, Khurania said leading experts from across the country were invited as resource persons. Senior officers from all railway and marine police stations participated in person, while SPs and other district officers joined virtually.

The workshop focused on improving field officers’ knowledge of cyber forensics, general forensics, and coordination mechanisms between the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the State Railway Police. It also aimed to familiarise officers with new-age investigative techniques and the latest facilities, tools, and technologies available at the national level.

--IANS

