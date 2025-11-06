Professor of Tirupati’s SV University suspended over ragging

Tirupati, Nov 6 The Sri Venkateswara University in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Thursday suspended a professor for allegedly behaving inappropriately towards some students during an interaction session following an incident of ragging.

Prof. S. Viswanatha Reddy of the Department of Psychology was suspended by the university after an inquiry committee submitted its report.

This followed an allegation by some junior students that, in the name of an interaction session, the professor allowed the seniors to rag them.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Tata Narsinga Rao issued an order suspending Prof Viswanatha Reddy. The order mentions the allegation that he behaved in an inappropriate manner towards certain First Semester M. Sc. (Psychology) students during an interaction session conducted on November 1 in a classroom for senior and junior students of the department. It was also alleged that the professor left the junior students unattended in the classroom without arranging for continuous faculty supervision during the senior-junior interaction.

According to the orders issued by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Viswanatha Reddy will continue to be under suspension until the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings against him.

The Professor has also been directed not to leave Tirupati during the suspension period.

Earlier, the affected students, along with parents and leaders of student groups, went to the SV University Police Station and demanded immediate action against the professor. The students demanded police protection.

There was a tense situation at the police station as a large number of students arrived there.

The affected students have alleged that Professor Viswanatha Reddy encouraged seniors to rag them. They said they had lodged a complaint against the professor with the university authorities three days ago, but no action was taken.

They also demanded action against senior students who have been ragging them. They also claimed that they are being pressurised not to complain about ragging.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

