Professor Ved Prakash Nanda, Passes Away, PM Modi Express Condolence

On Monday morning, Professor Ved Prakash Nanda, a distinguished member of the Indian diaspora in the USA, passed away. Prof. Nanda was honored with the Padma Bhushan award on March 20, 2018, in recognition of his significant contributions to Literature and Education. Renowned as a professor of International Law at the University of Denver, Colorado, he served as the last President of the World Jurist Association, currently holding the position of its Honorary President. Additionally, he was a former honorary Vice President of the American Society of International Law and now served as its counselor. Prof. Nanda also held a position on the advisory council of the United States Institute of Human Rights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed his demise, expressing condolences through an emotional note on the x platform (formerly known as x). He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, a distinguished academic whose contributions to the legal field are invaluable. His work highlights his strong commitment to legal education. He was also a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in USA and was passionate about strong India-USA relations. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

In 2006, Professor Ved Prakash Nanda received a significant honor in the form of a $1 million founding gift from DU alumni Doug and Mary Scrivner. This generous donation was earmarked for the establishment of the Ved Nanda Center for International and Comparative Law. The Center officially commenced its programming in 2007, offering a platform for lawyers, students, and community participants to engage in various programs. It also played a vital role in fostering scholarship within the realm of international law.

Beyond his academic achievements, Prof. Nanda assumed the role of Chairman of the Board at Hindu University of America. His prolific contributions extend to literature, with a noteworthy portfolio of 24 authored or co-authored books spanning diverse fields of international law. Prof. Ved Nanda's distinguished career has been further recognized through several awards, including the Gandhi, King, Ikeda Award for Community Peace Building.