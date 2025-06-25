Programme on Ahilyabai Holkar's tri-centenary celebration held at NHRC

New Delhi, June 25 The Ahilyabai Holkar Tri-Centenary Programme, organised by Samvardhinee Nyas, was held at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday.

A statement noted that the event was attended by several distinguished guests and dignitaries.

The NHRC was represented at the occasion. Attendees included former Chief Justice Dr. Vidyut Ranjan Sarangi, NHRC Member Vijay Bharati, and Dnyaneshwar Mule, former NHRC Member.

A keynote address was delivered by Prof. Leena Gahane, who spoke in detail about the administrative acumen and justice policies of Ahilyabai Holkar. She emphasized Ahilyabai’s enduring legacy as a just and visionary ruler, the statement read.

Ahilyabai Holkar was not only a great administrator but also a revered social reformer who played a pivotal role in shaping a more equitable society.

The event also featured insights from Dr. Radha Jain, Delhi State Convenor of Samvardhinee Nyas, who highlighted the continued relevance of Ahilyabai Holkar’s values in today’s times.

Notably, to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Rajmata Ahilya Devi Holkar, a stunning world-record rangoli portrait of Ahilya Devi has been created by an artist in Miraj, Maharashtra.

The massive artwork, made using four tonnes of ‘rangoli’ powder in various colours.

He was also mentioned in the Guinness Book of Records for his creative works.

The artwork was created by ‘rangoli’ artist Adamali Mujawar, a teacher by profession, who has already made 26 world records and now celebrates his 27th with this latest achievement.

It took three days to complete the 'rangoli portrait'.

Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti is observed annually on May 31 to honour one of India’s most admired historical figures.

In 2025, the special day marked 300 years since her birth. Known for her wisdom, administrative acumen, and progressive governance, Rajmata Ahilya Devi Holkar remains an enduring symbol of justice, women’s empowerment, and devotion to duty.

The Jayanti is widely observed in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, particularly in Indore, where she once ruled. Celebrations include cultural programmes, public events, and educational initiatives highlighting her life and legacy.

In recognition of her immense contributions, the Union government issued a commemorative postage stamp in her honour in 1996. Additionally, the Indore airport is named after her, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport.

