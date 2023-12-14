Programmes in Lucknow to mark Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 99th birth anniversary

Lucknow, Dec 14 The 99th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be celebrated with special programmes in Lucknow on December 25.

A memorial programme will be held at the Scientific Convention Centre on December 24 -- the eve of the late leader's birth anniversary.

It is being organised by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, who is also the Foundation's Chairperson, said: “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will preside over the function whose theme would be Atal Geet Ganga."

He told reporters that the highlight of the cultural programmes would be poem recital by Kumar Vishwas.

“Senior citizens and dignitaries who have contributed to the society will be felicitated on the occasion,” Pathak said, adding that a seminar on Vajpayee’s life would also be held.

Senior BJP leaders, including state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, will attend the event that will see participation from various units of the party.

