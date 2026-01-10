Prohibitory orders imposed, internet shut in Tripura’s Kumarghat after communal clashes

Agartala, Jan 10 Prohibitory orders were imposed and a huge contingent of security forces deployed in Kumarghat subdivision of Tripura’s Unakoti district on Saturday after clashes broke out between two communities over the collection of subscription for a local fair, leaving at least five to six people injured and a few houses gutted, officials said.

Internet services have also been suspended across the Kumarghat Sub-Division for 48 hours as a precautionary measure, while at least eight persons were detained in connection with the incident.

In a letter to the District Magistrate, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Unakoti district, requested the shutdown of all internet services, stating that a sudden and serious law-and-order situation erupted in the Fatikroy police station area following communal violence.

“The shutdown of all internet services has been necessitated as a precautionary measure to control the law-and-order situation by restricting the spread of false propaganda and messages,” the SP said in the letter.

According to senior officials, trouble began when a group of youths stopped a timber-laden vehicle at Saidarpar under Fatikroy police station limits and demanded a subscription for a community fair.

Following incidents of arson, vandalism and damage to properties, including a place of worship, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kumarghat imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, to prevent further escalation of tension and maintain law and order.

The incidents reportedly stemmed from a dispute over the collection of subscriptions for a community festival and fair. Tension escalated after a minority family in the Shimultala area allegedly refused to contribute, following which an unruly mob gathered and set fire to properties, including a timber shop, and vandalised a place of worship.

The situation quickly turned volatile as news of the incident spread across the mixed-population locality.

Acting Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai, accompanied by District Magistrate Tamal Majumder and other senior officials, rushed to the affected areas with additional forces and reviewed the security arrangements.

Speaking to the media, Rai said tension erupted earlier in the day when some individuals allegedly set fire to areas outside a few houses. “Police forces were immediately rushed to the spot, and the crowd was dispersed. Considering the situation, the SDM promulgated Section 163 and a large number of security personnel have been deployed. Flag marches will continue, though the situation is currently under control,” he said.

On the extent of damage, the police official said a detailed assessment is being carried out by district administration officials.

Police and paramilitary forces conducted flag marches even as tension prevailed in some pockets of the area. The situation remains under close surveillance, and authorities have appealed to the public to maintain peace and refrain from spreading rumours.

Meanwhile, state BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, state Congress President Ashis Kumar Saha, and Leader of Opposition and CPI (M) state Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury separately condemned the violence and appealed for peace and calm.

