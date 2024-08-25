Prohibitory orders near Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital extended till Aug 31

Kolkata, Aug 25 The Kolkata Police have extended prohibitory orders near the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for an additional week, until August 31, an official said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal on Saturday issued a statement confirming the extension of Section 163 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) around the hospital.

The orders, which were first imposed on August 18, restrict meetings and gatherings of more than five people in the designated area.

The prohibitory orders cover the area from Belgachia Road-J K Mitra crossing to some parts of Shyambazar five-point crossing belt in North Kolkata.

The extension is intended to prevent disturbances and maintain peace and order in the area.

The decision follows ongoing unrest related to the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor at the hospital, which has led to significant agitation.

The order stipulates that any person violating these prohibitions will be subject to penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),

The process for conducting polygraph tests on six people concerning the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, started on Saturday afternoon in Kolkata, confirmed sources aware of the development.

The six people who are slated to undergo the polygraph tests by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) include the former and controversial principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

Tests will also be conducted on four postgraduate medical students of RG Kar Hospital who were present in the same building within the hospital premises on the night the rape and murder took place.

The sixth person on whom the test will be conducted is a civic volunteer, who happens to be a close associate of the sole arrested accused in the case till now Sanjay Roy, who is also a civic volunteer.

A special team of the CBI arrived from New Delhi to conduct the test.

Sources said that the polygraph test of accused Sanjay Roy, who is currently in judicial custody at Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata, might be conducted later in the day.

On Friday, Roy was remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM).

Sources said that the completion of the entire process will be time-consuming since the polygraph tests of all concerned will not be conducted at the same time.

The CBI, as per protocol, made an appeal to the court of the ACJM at Sealdah in central Kolkata earlier this week.

The second stage of the protocol in such cases is getting the consent of the persons on whom the tests will be conducted.

After getting the consent of the six people, finally, the ACJM gave the go-ahead to the CBI to conduct the test.

The findings of the polygraph tests cannot be used as evidence against anyone in the court and it is just a medium for the investigation agencies to get to the truth.

