Prohibitory orders on Hyderabad outskirts after attempt to encroach government land

Hyderabad, June 23 Prohibitory orders have been imposed for a week in Miyapur and Chandanagar police station limits in Greater Hyderabad, following the trespassing incident in which hundreds of people tried to encroach government land.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code.

These orders, which came into effect at 6 a.m. on Sunday (June 23), will remain in force till 11 p.m. on June 29.

The Police Commissioner said the prohibitory orders were imposed in view of the prevailing law and order situation and to prevent danger to human life and safety, disturbance of public tranquillity and occurrence of riot or an affray or obstruction to any person in his lawful discharge of duty.

The orders prohibit the gathering of five or more persons. The orders also prohibit people who do not ordinarily reside in the area or do not ordinarily have work in the area from entering the limits of the two police stations.

The Police Commissioner said anyone violating the orders will be liable for prosecution.

Hundreds of people had Saturday trespassed into 525 acres of land of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The squatters set up temporary shelters, where they could lay their hands. They were demanding the government to allocate them the land.

HMDA officials along with the police rushed there. Police had to resort to lathi-charge to drive away the squatters. Some encroachers pelted stones, injuring a few police personnel.

The revenue authorities had recently handed over the land to HMDA even as a case on its ownership was pending in the court.

People from different parts of Hyderabad and neighbouring districts had gathered at the land, demanding that the government allot the same to them. They said they were denied houses under the double bed-room housing scheme of the previous government and wanted the present government to allot house sites to them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor