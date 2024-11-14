Project to conserve Gangetic Dolphin gets nod

New Delhi, Nov 14 A project for the conservation of the Ganga River Dolphin and another for assessing the environmental flow of the Chambal, Son, Damodar and Tons rivers were approved at the 58th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), an official said on Thursday.

The Ganga River Dolphin project titled 'Advancing Rescue System for the Protection of Stranded Ganges River Dolphins' aims to develop a specialised rescue vehicle, the ‘Dolphin Ambulance’, to assist dolphins in distress.

Additionally, the project will focus on raising awareness for dolphin conservation and community capacity building through training and have an estimated budget of Rs 1 crore.

The Executive Committee meeting was chaired by Rajeev Kumar Mital, Director General of the NMCG.

The Chambal, Son, Damodar and Tons rivers project will have an estimated budget of Rs 11 crore.

The objective of this project is not only to evaluate the environmental flow of these rivers but also to prepare hydrological and hydrodynamic models that allow scientific evaluation of flow systems.

The project is a step towards the conservation of the Ganga and its aquatic life.

The project will involve studying the existing water stream and natural flow patterns, which will not only improve water quantity and quality but also document the biodiversity within these river systems, ensuring that their ecosystems remain balanced, said a statement.

An innovative and highly significant project for the conservation of endangered turtles in the Ganga basin in Uttar Pradesh has also been approved, as per the statement.

The objective of this initiative is not only to rehabilitate endangered turtle species but also to reintroduce three highly threatened species, alongside establishing a Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool at the National Chambal Sanctuary. This project is estimated to cost Rs 78.09 lakh.

The rehabilitation of the 50 MLD STP (Million litre per day Septage Treatment Plant) at Keorapukur in Kolkata has been approved with a revised budget of Rs 114.27 crore, up from the initial Rs 67.06 crore. This project is a major step towards improving water purification processes in Kolkata and ensuring strict adherence to environmental standards. The project includes provision for 15 years of operation and maintenance, ensuring its long-term success.

In Bardhaman, West Bengal, a significant step has been taken with the revised approval of the Integrated Septage Treatment Plant project. This project has now been sanctioned with a revised budget of Rs 10.35 crore, up from the previous Rs 6.46 crore.

Under this project, a 50 KLD (Kilo litre per day) capacity FSTP (Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant) will be constructed, which includes not only the establishment of the plant but also provisions for its operation and maintenance for five years.

During the meeting, a proposal for the third season of the travelogue series 'Rag-Rag Mein Ganga - Ek Jeevan Dhara' was approved. This new season will present the importance of the Ganga and the conservation efforts from a fresh perspective. Viewers across the nation will be able to watch the series on Doordarshan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor