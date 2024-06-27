Promise to waive off farm loans will be fulfilled, says Telangana Deputy CM

Hyderabad, June 27 Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday made it clear that despite problems, the state government will waive off farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh by August.

Alleging that the opposition parties are engaged in negative propaganda, he said the Congress government would prove them wrong by implementing its promise.

He said the opposition had earlier claimed that the government would not deposit Rythu Bandhu amount but Rs 7,500 crore was deposited in farmers’ bank accounts in one go.

In his remarks at a programme to launch various development works related to drinking water and roads in Kothagudem town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Vikramarka said that on the implementation of Rythu Bharosa, he said the government would seek public opinion to draft guidelines with regard to beneficiaries and mode of payment.

The guidelines will be tabled in the Assembly for debate and legislation will be brought to implement Rythu Bharosa, one of the guarantees given by Congress during the Assembly elections last year. Under this scheme, every eligible farmer will get financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre annually.

Under the Rythu Bandhu implemented by the previous BRS government, farmers were getting investment support of Rs 10,000 per acre.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the government is accountable for public money and it would not let it be misused.

Targeting the BRS, he said leaders who ruled the state for 10 years had looted the Treasury and distributed the funds indiscriminately. They burdened the state with Rs 7 lakh crore debts, he said. He said the Congress government would be careful in raising every rupee and spend the funds meaningfully.

Vikramarka exuded confidence that the government would create wealth and distribute it for welfare schemes. He alleged that the previous government borrowed Rs 42,000 crore in the name of Mission Bhagiratha, yet they could not provide household drinking water supply.

In Kothagudem town, there is a need now to spend Rs 150 crore for drinking water supply. Similarly in Alair of Nalgonda district, the government would have to spend Rs 150 crore for providing drinking water as the previous government did not spend funds judiciously, he said.

He disclosed that plans were being formulated to construct a super-critical thermal power project in Ramagundam as adequate land, water and coal were available.

The Deputy CM also said that he would discuss, with Singareni Collieries management, the provision of land for the construction of the IT hub in Kothagudem. He would discuss with IT Minister Sridhar Babu and strive for the development of the tier II and industrial city of Kothagudem.

