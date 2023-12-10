'Promote temple tourism in Goa, not beaches with scantily clad women'

Panaji, Dec 10 Stating that the image of Goa has become the land of casinos and beaches with scantily clad women, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Sunday sought the promotion of spiritual tourism on the basis of temples.

'Gomantak Mandir-Religious Institution Parishad', organised by the Gomantak Mandir Federation and the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in south Goa held discussions on preserving temple culture.

"The image of Goa has become the land of casinos, beaches with half-naked women, 'Sunburn' etc. Is this really the culture of Goa? Why is temple culture in Goa not being promoted?” national spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Ramesh Shinde questioned.

He said that recently, the Goa government has started promoting temple culture, which is a good thing.

"After the construction of the 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor' in Uttar Pradesh, 8 crore tourists visited there in one year, while in Goa, promoting casinos, beaches, festivals like 'Sunburn', only 73 lakh tourists visited Goa last year. So why should temple tourism not be promoted in Goa?" Shinde said, adding religious tourism that preserves the sanctity of temples should be promoted.

"In some places in Goa, there are disputes between trustees, mahajans, priests, etc. Due to this, cases are going on. Today, 5 crore cases are pending in the courts and one has to wait for generations to get justice. Therefore, the internal disputes of the temples should be resolved among themselves," Shinde said.

