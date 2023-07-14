Promoting Line of Control tourism in Kargil to attract travellers, boost local economy: Ladakh officials

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], July 14 : The Kargil Development Authority on Friday said that setting up of the Hunderman Line of Control viewpoint and other such initiatives have attracted tourists and boosted the local economy.

Kargil Development Authority CEO Abdul Gafar Zargar said that about 400 to 500 tourists come to the spot daily to enjoy the LoC view.

While speaking to ANI, Zargar said, "I noticed that Hunderman village is located touching the LoC border. Although the road was made by BRO we reviewed the plan and developed Hunderman LoC viewpoint. Efforts were made and now I can say with pride that at least 100-150 cars come daily for the viewpoint which means 400-500 tourists come and enjoy the LoC view."

He further stated that roughly 1.5 lakh tourists come to Kargil on an annual basis.

"Roughly 1.5 lakh tourists come to Kargil every year. Infrastructure initiatives will not only help boost jobs for youth but also the local economy of the region," he said.

He also highlighted the increase in hotel infrastructure and claimed that number of hotels has jumped from 4 to 30 in which government also supported the Kargil authorities by providing facilities.

"May to September is the season for us, our main challenge is connectivity, we have an airstrip which can be used for small commercial aircraft. If connectivity is improved then fortune will change for the town," he said.

With the increase in tourist footfall, many travellers believe that Kargil should be promoted more as a destination.

Delhi-based Mayank Sharma who visited Hunderman LoC viewpoint and said, "It is recently opened and we were thrilled that we can see the Indo- Pak LoC. There is a growth potential in Kargil for tourism."

Another traveller, Pradeep Gautam, who came all the way from Haryana believes after his Kargil trip he will promote more people to visit the LoC viewpoint.

"I came from Haryana and heard that there was a place called Hunderman LoC Viewpoint which provides a good view. We felt good about the town's infrastructure. We will encourage others to visit Kargil," Gautam said.

Syed Tawha Aha, Assistant director of tourism, Kargil expressed delight over the growing influx of people in the town and said, "Now all important spots have the infrastructure and the private sector is also contributing. Tourist spots have better facilities and I think adventure tourism has huge scope in Kargil. Domestic tourism has increased now after being promoted as border tourism."

