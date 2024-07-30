Prompt action by Territorial Army personnel averts goods train accident in Manipur

Imphal, July 30 A potentially catastrophic train accident was averted due to the swift action of Territorial Army personnel in Manipur's Noney district on Tuesday, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that a goods train, comprising of 21 wagons carrying rice, was en route to Khongsang station in the Noney district, when excessive rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday washed away the crushed stone that supports the tracks in some portions, and the damage posed a significant risk of track instability and misalignment.

However, a Territorial Army patrol deployed along Jiribam to Khongsang detected the damage and promptly alerted authorities about the impending danger.

Railway authorities were immediately informed and the goods train was stopped at Kambiron by the Army personnel.

The timely intervention by the Territorial Army prevented what could have been a major train accident, the defence spokesman said.

The Territorial Army is deployed along this stretch of the railway line to provide security for the under-construction 110-km-long mega railway project linking Jiribam (near southern Assam) to Imphal. The soldiers’ vigilance and quick response underscore the critical role they play in ensuring the safety and security of this essential infrastructure project, the Army official said.

