Properties of 4 terrorist handlers attached in J&K's Handwara

Srinagar, April 25 The properties of four terrorist handlers, already declared proclaimed offenders, in Handwara area of J&K's Kupwara district were attached on Thursday, police said.

"Acting tough against the wanted local terrorists based in Pakistan, J&K Police has launched a special drive against the absconders/wanted terrorists and as part of this drive, properties of 4 terrorist handlers who were declared as proclaimed offenders were attached in Kupwara district after obtaining court orders," a police statement said.

As per police, these proclaimed offenders have exfiltrated to Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the 1990s or after 2000 and are presently in Pakistan or PoK and since then, are "continuously involved in handling terrorists and reviving and spreading terrorism in Handwara and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir".

"Following the prescribed procedure, land measuring ten marlas at Kralgund belonging to proclaimed offender Mumtaz Ahmad Khwaja of Kralgund, land measuring 16-3/4 marlas belonging to Lateef Ahmad Bhat of Badra Payeen, land measuring 1 kanal and 2 marlas at Ashipora belonging to Mushtaq Ahmad Mir of Ashpora and land measuring one kanal at Khaipora belonging to Ghulam Nabi Ganai of Khaipora, Qaziabad was attached by Handwara police on court orders," the statement said.

"These terrorists are also involved in different cases in Handwara and are actively trying to revive and run the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides these four, 51 J&K residents, who had exfiltrated to Pakistan/Pak-occupied Kashmir for illegal arms training and are operating from there, have also been declared as proclaimed offenders by the court. Action is being contemplated against them under the law," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor