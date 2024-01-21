Properties worth over Rs 70L belonging to drug peddler seized

Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 Properties worth over Rs 70 lakh belonging to a notorious drug peddler who was arrested here in February last year have been seized by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police, an official said on Sunday.

The properties belong to Shiba Prasad Das of Mundia Sahi in Khordha district.

A team of STF had earlier seized 3.1 kg brown sugar valued at over Rs 3 crore, three sophisticated pistols, seven magazines, 43 rounds of ammunition and cash of Rs 65,32,000 during a raid at the rented house of Das in Nayagarh district on January 25, 2022.

Das who had managed to give the police a slip was later nabbed on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in February 2022.

The STF, during the investigation found Das acquired properties worth around Rs 73.75 lakh out of the profits from the illegal trade of contraband drugs.

Following the seizure of the ill-gotten assets, STF moved the competent authority in Kolkata (a quasi-judicial authority under NDPS Act) requesting permission for the forfeiture of the said properties illegally acquired by the notorious drug trafficker.

