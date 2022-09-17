Property dealer found dead in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 17 A 34-year-old property dealer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the national capital, however, the police denied any foul play in the matter.

According to the police, an information was received from MAX Hospital on Friday that the man, identified as Vinit Chauhan, a resident of Saket, who went to sleep at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday night at his residence, was found unconscious by his parents the next morning at 9.30 a.m.

"He was taken to MAX Hospital where he was declared 'brought dead' at 10.44 a.m.," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said, adding that the deceased used to work as a property dealer in Malviya Nagar.

The senior official denied any foul play in the incident.

"There were no injury marks on the body. The body was preserved for a post-mortem which will be conducted on Saturday," the official said.

