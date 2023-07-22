Property dealer gunned down in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna, July 22 A property dealer was gunned down and three others were injured by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashutosh Shahi, a prominent property dealer of the district.

Shahi, along with others, was at a lawyer's house at Lakdi Dahi area under Chandwara police station late on Friday night when unidentified assailants barged in and fired indiscriminately.

While Shahi died on the spot, the three others, including the lawyer, sustained gunshot injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

Police said that the matter is under investigation.

The reasons for the attack are yet to be ascertained.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot by firing in the air.

