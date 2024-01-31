Property dealer shot dead in Bihar

Patna, Jan 31 A property dealer was shot dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kumar Mukesh, a resident of Kamla Gram.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

"We have got information about a murder of a property dealer in the Kamla Gram area. Accordingly, a team of Sadar police station reached the spot and investigated the matter. We have recovered the body and sent it for the post-mortem to SKMCH. The gunshot injury was found in the back side of Mukesh's head," said Awadesh Saroj Dixit, SDPO of Sadar police station.

"Preliminary probe revealed that Mukesh was returning from a party, and the accused, in a planned way, followed him and gunned him down just 150 meters away from his house. We are taking the statement of the victim's family members and scanning CCTV footage of the area," Dixit said.

