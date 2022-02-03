Property dealer shot dead in Delhi

A property dealer was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in the Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi on Wednesday night, said sources.

An eyewitness on the spot of the crime said that he saw Mayur Chauhan (deceased) trying to run away from a group of unidentified men on Wednesday night at around 11 pm. They shot at the deceased and ran away from the spot.

Police have reached the spot and are trying to gather evidence. A CCTV camera near the spot of crime is also being checked.

Investigation into the probe has been started. More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

