Property dealer's son found dead in Patna

Patna, Feb 7 A prominent Patna property dealer's son was found dead in mysterious circumstances in the capital's outskirts on Monday morning, police said.

The passers-by spotted the body of Rajiv Ranjan Azad near the Sun temple in Maner. In a statement to the police, his father said that Azad went in the morning hours to meet someone.

"Some passers-by informed the family members that Azad's dead body was lying near the sun temple. They immediately rushed to the spot," ASP, Danapur, Sayyad Imran Masood, said.

The family members suspected that he could be killed by someone, though no wounds or cut marks are visible on the body. There is also a theory that poisonous liquor consumption could be the reason for his death.

"We have sent the dead body for autopsy in the sub-divisional hospital Danapur to ascertain the actual cause of his death," the ASP said.

