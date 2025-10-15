Property of detained drug peddler attached in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Oct 15 Police in J&K’s Kulgam district on Wednesday attached the property of a detained drug peddler/supplier under the Prevention of Illegal Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act.

"In a major action against drug trafficking, Kulgam police today attached property belonging to Ghulam Rasool Dar, son of Late Abdul Rehman Dar, resident of Vidoe Mishipora, Police station Qaimoh, under the provisions of Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985," a police statement said.

It said that Dar is involved in the case FIR No. 62/2021 U/S 8/15-29 NDPS Act at Police Station Qaimoh, in which 520 kg of poppy straw were recovered. Already detained under the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in NDPS Act (PIT-NDPS), he is presently lodged at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.

"The attached property, having a market value of about Rs 61 lakh, has been identified as illegally acquired from the proceeds of narcotics trafficking. The attachment order was executed by a police team in the presence of local residents and the executive magistrate," the statement said, adding that the action followed a detailed investigation conducted by Police Station Qaimoh.

"This action forms part of the ongoing drive of Kulgam Police against drug trafficking, aimed at dismantling the narcotics network and curbing its sources of financing in the district."

SSP Kulgam, Anayat Ali Choudhary, had said that Kulgam police is committed to completely eradicating the menace of drugs from society, the statement said.

"He stated that strict action will continue against all individuals involved in drug trafficking, including the attachment of properties acquired through proceeds of narcotics, to effectively break the drug supply chain and protect the youth from its harmful effects."

The statement said that locals of the area have appreciated the efforts of Kulgam police for taking strong action against drug peddlers and safeguarding the community from the menace of drugs.

Kulgam Police has appealed to the general public to cooperate and share information regarding drug peddlers or related activities, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept confidential, it added.

