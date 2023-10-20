Property of Pak-based terrorist attached in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 20, Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, property of one absconding terrorist who is in Pakistan has been attached at Awantipora in south Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

Police said immovableproperty(01 Kanal and 15 Marlas of orchard land) situated at Noorpora of terror handler Feroz Ganie has beenattached.

"The order has been executed today by Revenue authorities along with police and village representatives," police said.

"Pertinently, the Pakistan-basedterroristFeroz Ganie is involved in promoting and revivingterroristactivities by pushing in arms and ammunition and activating local terror networks."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor