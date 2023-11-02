Property used to shelter slain Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo in J&K’s Pulwama, attached

Srinagar, Nov 2 Authorities on Thursday attached a property in J&K’s Pulwama district that was used to shelter the slain Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander, Riyaz Naikoo.

Police saidon Thursday that the property used to harbour/ shelter Naikoo has been attached in

“Pursuant to the order of Special Court Pulwama dated 01-11-2023, Police in Awantipora along with territorial Magistrate executed the order of attachment of house of one terrorist associate, Azad Ahmad Teeli at Beighpora (Awantipora) today in presence of village elders and respectables.

“The house owner Azad Ahmad Teeli was arrested in Case FIR No 58/2020 of Police station Awantipora and charge sheet was produced against him U/S 19 UAPA for wilfully harbouring (providing shelter) to two killed terrorists including self styled the then chief commander of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen Reyaz Naikoo @ zubair-Ul-Islam.

“The house has been attached U/S 33 of UAPA which mandates attachment proceedings even after presentation of charge sheet, if not done during investigation, making it the first kind of this case by J&K Police.

“Police once again request citizens not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists failing which they will be liable to action under law, including attachment of movable and immovable properties.

“In case of any forced and coercive entry by terrorists into any house or vehicle, the matter should be brought into notice of Police immediately, otherwise proceedings under law shall follow including seizure/attachment of such properties”, police said in a statement.

