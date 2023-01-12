Prophet Row: Nupur Sharma gets gun license amid death threats

A gun license has now been issued to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended by her party in the wake of a bitter political controversy over her objectionable comments on Prophet Mohammad. She had applied for an arms license citing grave threats to her life. Sharma, in the aftermath of her controversial statement about the Prophet Mohammad, has been constantly receiving death threats.

During a TV debate on May 26, 2022, Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks regarding the Prophet Mohammad, which led to violent demonstrations at various places across the country and demands for her immediate arrest. Threats to behead her were also made to her in response to her distasteful remarks on the Prophet.

Not only this but those who supported Nupur Sharma's statement were also being threatened with beheading. Umesh Kolhe was strangled to death in Amravati. Kanhaiyalal - a tailor - was beheaded before entering his shop in Udaipur. Along with this, many other people were also threatened with dire consequences. Slogans of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' were raised during demonstrations. In view of the serious threats to Nupur Sharma's life, she was finally given a gun license. More than 10 cases have been registered against her in 8 states.