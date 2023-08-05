Proposal mooted to make Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple no-fly zone

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 5 A few days after a private company's helicopter was found hovering over the world richest temple - Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in Kerala-, the district Police Commissioner has asked the state Police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb for measures to declare the area a no-fly zone.

In 2011, an apex court committee stumbled upon six vaults in the temple located in the heart of the capital city.

With just vault B left yet to be opened, the treasure that has been found in the five vaults has been estimated to be worth over Rs one lakh crore following which the temple has now become the centre of attraction for many.

Now, the temple has the state-of-the-art security system in place with a special police protection being provided by the Kerala Police and it’s now a high security area and all its activities are closely monitored by an apex court monitored committee.

The request came a few days after a helicopter of a private company was found flowing over the temple a few times.

At the moment flying of drones in and around the temple area is banned and now with the first request coming, the SPC will now have to approach the Director general of Civil Aviation to make it happen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor