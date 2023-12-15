Proposal to establish industrial township in Jind: Haryana DyCM

Chandigarh, Dec 15 Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday informed the state Assembly that a proposal to establish an industrial model township near the intersection of national highway 152D and the Delhi-Katra Expressway in Jind district is under consideration.

Responding to a question, Chautala said two potential sites in Jind have been identified, and the land acquisition process has been initiated.

He said a detailed site assessment will be conducted by HSIIDC after finalizing the site based on responses received from landowners on the e-Bhoomi portal.

Chautala said the revenue estate of Jamni, Amravali Kheda, Kharak Gadian, Dhatrath and Bhuran villages comes under the Safidon Assembly constituency and the revenue estate of Khedi Taluda village comes under Jind Assembly constituency.

