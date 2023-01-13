Proposals of investment worth over Rs 15,42,500 crores received to set-up industries in MP: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that proposals worth Rs 15,42,500 crores have been received from industrialists and investors to set-up industries in the state through the Global Investors Summit (GIS).

CM Chouhan made the above remark while addressing the closing session of the GIS on Thursday. He also said that with these investments, the possibilities of providing employment to 29 lakh people would be realised. As a result of intention to invest, implementation would add an important chapter in the progress of the state.

"Proposals have been received for an investment of Rs 6,09,478 crore in the renewable energy sector. Similarly, Rs 2,80,753 crore in urban infrastructure, Rs 1,06,149 crore in food processing and agriculture sector, Rs 98,305 in mining and related industries, Rs 78,778 crore in information technology sector, Rs 76,769 crore in chemical and petroleum industry, Rs 71,351 crore in various services sector, Rs 42,254 crore in automobile and electric vehicle sector, Rs 17,991 crore in pharmaceutical and health sector, Rs 17,916 crore in logistics and warehousing sector, Rs 16,914 crore in textile and garment sector and Rs 1,25,853 crore in other sectors," Chouhan informed.

He said, "All the ministers of the state, central ministers, ambassadors of different countries, business leaders and officers-employees deserve thanks for the success of the Global Investors Summit. Everyone was very enthusiastic about the summit. The people of Indore gave an overwhelming traditional welcome. Keeping in view the future need of such programmes, a new convention centre with a capacity of 10,000 people will be built in Indore."

Giving details of the summit, he said, "Business delegates from 84 countries took part in the summit. There were a total of 10 partner countries. Apart from this, representatives of embassies of 35 countries took part. Over 2600 meetings were held in two days. More than 5000 businessmen took part. Agreements were signed with a total of 36 foreign business organisations. G-20 partners and many business delegates joined the summit. Twenty sectoral presentations were noteworthy in the summit."

( With inputs from ANI )

