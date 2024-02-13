Propose Day Tragedy: Man Stabs Friend to Death in Roorkee After Romantic Gesture Towards Girlfriend

On Sunday, February 11, in the Kaliyar area near Roorkee, a shocking incident unfolded ahead of Valentine's Day. A man believed to be in his twenties stabbed his friend to death for proposing to his girlfriend.

According to a report by the Times of India, the victim, a 23-year-old, had proposed to his friend Suhail's girlfriend on Propose Day, celebrated as part of Valentine's Week. Following this revelation, Suhail, in a fit of rage, brought the proposer, Kasif, to a deserted area in Kaliyar, accompanied by another friend named Murad Ali.

A heated argument ensued, during which Suhail and Murad stabbed Kasif multiple times before fleeing the scene. Police have arrested one suspect and recovered the knife used in the murder.

The incident highlights the intensity of emotions surrounding romantic relationships and the tragic consequences that can unfold.